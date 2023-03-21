Hyderabad: Cyberabad police to auction 462 unclaimed vehicles

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police will auction 462 abandoned/unclaimed vehicles of various types and pool them at Moinabad police station grounds.

According to police, any person having objection or ownership/hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may file an application before the police station SHO concerned, Cyberabad Commissionerate, and claim the vehicle within a period of six months, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned after six months.

The particulars of vehicles are available with N Vishnu, MTO-2, Reserve Inspector of Police, Cyberabad – phone number +91-9490617317 and on the official website of Cyberabad Police www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in, informed official.