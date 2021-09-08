Hyderabad: Damaged road haunts residents,commuters

Hyderabad: Commuters and residents of Meenakshi Courts and Meenakshi Estate, Jeedimetla, are finding it difficult to travel towards Alwal via Loyola rear gate, as the lane is filled with potholes and faulty lights.

With the road damaged, they are facing problems, mainly in the monsoon season. It has become accident-prone, as the potholes are filled with rainwater. Many two-wheeler riders skid on the damaged road. The commuters are vexed with its poor condition.

At night they have to face hardships, as streetlights on either side of the Loyola rear gate road are not working properly.

During the monsoon, residents of Meenakshi Courts have to face challenges to cross the road as water inundates it. Even sewage gets mixed with rainwater, as road condition is worse from Meenakshi Estate to Bajaj Electronics route.

Both the residents and commuters demand filling of the potholes and re-carpeting of the road, as many people take the route to go to Alwal and Jeedimetla.

During rain the complete stretch of Meenakshi Court is submerged. Said N Srabna, a resident, especially during night we face hardships to commute from this stretch. The internal roads of the colony were carpeted recently, but this entire lane, which connects to Alwal, no repair work was taken up. Whenever we complain to officials, they only give us false hopes" she said.

A Dinesh, who commutes on the route, said the road needs immediate repairs as it is in bad condition. When it rains, with potholes, many accidents results, as lights are not effective.

During heavy rain flood water inundates road from Meenakshi Court to Sathyam Wines. Water-logging will be there for at least a week. It creates a problem for both residents and commuters, he added.