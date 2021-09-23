Hyderabad: Darulshifa Government school in dark age

Darulshifa: The scene depicts the sorry state of affairs in the government schools in the city. The Darulshifa Government High School, one of the oldest in the city, is dilapidated and lacks basic facilities. Parents and activists are concerned about its condition.

When one visits the school, it resembles an institution of a bygone era. It has no separate toilets for girls. The school has around 120 students of both Urdu and English media from poor and underprivileged families, but lacks tables, desks, benches, lights, fans. There is no facility for proper drinking water. Toilets lack hygiene.

Masood Ahmed, State president, Minority Employees' Welfare Association, said that the school building is around 150 years old. It has been running since 1920.

"Earlier, the school was located in a health care centre named Osmania Hospital. After the Osmania General Hospital was constructed it was turned into Darulshifa Government school. Since then the structure remains the same with no upgradation," he added.

The school also lacks teaching staff. "Since years no teacher has been appointed. Many teachers retired. The remaining are teaching all subjects to the higher classes," he added.

Mohd Ahmed, vice-president, TDP Minority Cell alleged, as it is a century-old school and has Urdu medium, the government seems to have neglected it. He said, "No maintenance was done for the last several years.

The school still has a single desk and bench, which reminds of decade-old institutions. Yet it maintains good strength and students remain clogged in five classrooms."

"The walls and roof have huge cracks and may fall any time. If it is not repaired, it may crumble. The government should dismantle the structure and raise a new building. Due to the dilapidated structure parents are worried about sending their children."

Mid-day meals are being served in unhygienic conditions. Students can be seen having lunch in the open, because of lack of space inside the school."