Hyderabad: Dasara brings ‘festival of democracy’ early

Hyderabad : It is the season of unstoppable. Huge money is being confiscated indicating the kind of arrangements being put in place by the stakeholders as the D-Day is fast approaching. The indications are clear. Money would play a very important role. But, along with it, the leaders of all parties are trying to find out new ways and means to lure the voters promising a double bonanza during this Dasara ahead of the festival of democracy just little over a month away. The contestants and ticket aspirants from the BRS, Congress and BJP are gearing up to throw Dasara and Diwali parties for the voters. They plan to serve costly liquor and non-vegetarian dishes. Their target audience are employees’ unions, youth associations and women groups. The team members of the contestants have started holding meetings in every village in their respective Assembly constituencies and are enquiring about the requirements to organize Dasara festival on a grand scale.

Community based packages are also being prepared for the voters. The teams say that costly liquor was being demanded by government employees, mainly teachers in the mandals. The contestants propose to hold such parties in farmhouses or function halls in remote areas in the constituency. A senior leader from old Nalgonda district said that contestants also spoke to the teachers directly and invited to the festival bash.

The youth organizations and women groups, mainly Self-Help Groups are also the main target for the parties to convince them and seek their support in the elections. The BRS and Congress leaders were vying with each other to woo the women group leaders. Some of the groups were asking money to celebrate the festival and some were demanding non-vegetarian stuff to cook and serve to the groups on the festival day.

However, the candidates are worried that this new practice would add to their poll expenses and would be a new burden. It is estimated that about Rs 20 lakh would be required for organising such parties.