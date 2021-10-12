Hyderabad: Dasoju Sravan tells BCs to force Centre on caste Census

Hyderabad: AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan on Monday called upon all 144 Backward Classes to unite and launch a nation-wide agitation to prevail upon the Centre to conduct BC caste Census. He also gave a call to boycott the upcoming Census, if theBJP government does not agree to take up the caste census.

Speaking at the all-party meeting organised by the TPCC OBC Cell at Gandhi Bhavan, Sranan demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to reveal data relating to BC population, by making 'Samagra Kutumba Survey' details public. "Data is the new oil in the new age economy. Authentic data is the prime foundation for effective implementation of development programmes and good governance".

Questioned Dr Sravan, "how come governments, which claim to be championing the cause of BCs, implement development programmes for underprivileged, when they do not even have data of BCs? How will they work for the uplift and empowerment of BCs, when ruling classes are not even ready to count BCs and ascertain their number in population?"