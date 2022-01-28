Hyderabad: Dearth of facilities bugs residents of Dabeerpura

Hyderabad: Damaged roads, garbage-filled streets and overflowing sewage have become a perennial problem for residents of the Dabeerpura area. Residents in the area are forced to live with multiple unresolved issues for years. They allege that the area was devoid of civic facilities and blamed the Municipal Corporation for ignoring the area.

No proper roads, narrow streets with sewage overflow in lanes, messy corners with heaps of garbage and dangling wires are scenes in the area. The area and surrounding colonies too faced civic problems like lack of sanitation, sewage and roads. No sewage or stormwater lines are available. Most of the streets are seen overthrowing filth. The residents have urged the authorities to shift the garbage station from Darulshifa near Salar Jung Bridge.

Firasat Ali, resident of Dabeerpura said, "No sewage system, no SW drain lines are resulting in regular overflow and the streets turning into ponds during the monsoon. The Dabeerpura Darwaza area is the worst hit by rains during floods and one of the most affected areas in the city."

"For the last few years, the area has been inundated during rains. The nala flowing from Yakutpura to Dabeerpura overflows as it was not desilted for the last several months. Slab works and extension of open nala works were going on for the last three years and still the works remain pending. The works should be completed and ensure the inundation in the area," added Firasat Ali.

Areas like Noor Khan Bazar, Purani Haveli, Darulshifa come under Dabeerpura area. The residents say that there has been no upgradation of sewer and drinking water pipelines. "The upgradation of new pipelines is a must in the entire colony. It needs to be modified as per new residential requirement," pointed Mohammed Hameed, a resident of Noor Khan Bazar.

Large number of accidents have occurred where the commuters skid due to the slippery road. Several accidents and even deaths were also reported in recent years.

Syed Mujtaba Hussaini, a resident of Darulshifa mooted "Because of the garbage station where daily around 1500 metric tonnes of garbage is collected from Old city the condition of the road has worsened. Foul has formed and is unbearable due to which mosquito menace has increased. We urge the concerned department to shift it to a non-residential area." The residents say other issues like no streetlights, no proper sanitation, no lifting of garbage and narrow roads have been ignored and the officials turned blind eyes. There is no proper sanitation in the internal roads. In most of the area no road has been laid for decades. They need to look at such roads and solve the problems.