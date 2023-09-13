Hyderabad: Defunct streetlights throw city commuters into a tizzy

Hyderabad: With rain making things worse for the city habitants, defunct streetlights have been adding to their woes, causing inconvenience for both commuters and residents and resulting in frequent accidents. Residents say they have complained numerous times, but they have not been acted upon.

Rains during the last few days have caused waterlogging in several localities, making commuting difficult for residents. Dysfunctional of streetlights have added to their woes. The commuters have been having trouble due to lack of streetlights.

According to residents, they are being subjected to inconvenience as streetlights have been defunct for the last several days; authorities don’t pay heed to repair them. The streetlights along the main roads leading to colonies in various areas including Srinagar Colony, Jubilee Hills, Ameerpet, Yousufguda, Tolichowki, Mehdipatnam, Shaikpet, Malakpet, Santosh Nagar, Nampally, Red Hills, Vijaynagar, and in parts of the Old city are defunct.

Locals in Kukatpally said as dusk approaches several stretches in the area plunge into darkness because the streetlights at many places don’t work.

Sriram of Ameerpet said, there are no glowing streetlights in various stretches; the situation worsens in rain. “Potholes on almost all roads are a problem, with rainfall. The roads get waterlogged; with no streetlights it becomes difficult to see a road and assess depth of potholes, which leads to accidents,” he added.

Residents blame the concerned departments for not bothering to repair roads or lay new ones wherever needed. “Though at some places lights have been provided a few months back, they function occasionally,” said social activist Mohammed Ahmed.

Commuters, especially two-wheeler riders, face the risk of riding bikes on such stretches. Rainfall, waterlogging, potholes and defunct lights pose a major threat to them at night when there is a risk of losing lives.

Ahmed said the assurance of authorities of repairing and installing lights at various places proved a hoax. He recalled residents complaining several times brought over the issue to the concerned officials but to no avail.”

At Ramnastpura, Bahadurpura and other areas the road is hardly visible at night. The situation turns worse after rain. “I see several motorists losing balance while passing the stretch. Authorities must make commuters’ travel safer and fix lights as early as possible,” said Ahmed.

It’s the same situation in various colonies and by-lanes across the city. The streetlights are out of order and repair work has not been taken up despite several complaints. “Travelling at night, especially after rain, is not safe. Moreover in darkness dog attacks have increased. ‘Canines are chasing bikers and other commuters. With this motorists are losing balance and accidents are occurring,” said Asif Hussain Sohail of Surya Nagar colony in Shaikpet.