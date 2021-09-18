Hyderabad: Defunct streetlights throw Old City areas into darkness

Charminar: About 15,000 LED streetlights were installed in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's Charminar (south) zone. But a large chunk of them remain dysfunctional and fail to illuminate roads. There is a need to install more streetlights in inner lanes of colonies in the southern part of the city. Residents and activists are concerned about dark spots which can cause undesirable activities.



Said Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president, TDP Minority Cell, "many dark stretches exist in the Charminar, Bahadurpura, Falaknuma, Yakutpura, Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta circles. "Most lanes in colonies of these circles remain dark; even though there are streetlights, they are dysfunctional. The concerned department must tackle the issue at the earliest to avoid any causalities."

"In these dark stretches, pedestrians as well as commuters find it difficult to pass by. Chasing of dogs and anti-social elements has increased in the area," said Shekar of Santoshnagar.

Mohammed Farooq of Kishanbagh said, due to darkness, a pack of dogs attacked a seven-year-old boy in Kishanbagh, who sustained serious injuries. To avoid such incidents, the municipality must install streetlights in the area."

"The area is dark, and I feel unsafe. Am I going to walk on that road by myself. Even if there are CCTV cameras in the locality, what's the point of having them if there are no lights?" asked a woman at 9 Pahadi in Kishanbagh.

Commuters who find inconvenience due to dysfunctional streetlights, said lack of proper illumination on roads is causing accidents at late nights. If complaints regarding streetlights are not resolved on priority basis, it can become a very serious issue, especially during rain.

Several residents fear the recent unlawful cases. They said, due to darkness, any incident might happen. Several complaints were lodged recently, but there was no response from the department. "After receiving several complaints, earlier this year they installed streetlights in Shalibanda and due to lack of maintenance they are dysfunctional.

For the last five months there is no maintenance; wires and boxes are damaged. Currently, inner lanes Kishanbagh, Himmatpura, Moghalpura, Santoshnagar, Edi Bazar, Falaknuma, Rein Bazar, Yakutpura need lighting. I request officials to resolve the issue as soon as possible", said Ahmed.