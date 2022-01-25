Hyderabad: Delay in RT-PCR test result throws citizens into a tizzy

Hyderabad: Amid increase in Covid-19 cases, there is a delay seen in the disclosure of RT-PCR test results by the government hospitals. While Rapid Antigen test results are announced immediately after the test, the RT-PCR testing conducted on those with symptoms are not given for 3 to 4 days. About 7,000 to 10,000 test results are pending in the daily bulletin on Covid status issued by the State Public Health Department. Due to the delay in test results the infected people have become a super spreader among family members and the community.

Although there is some improvement in this regard within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, about 3,000 Covid test results are awaiting in the city. Even if the Rapid Antigen test results are negative, the health teams are collecting samples to perform RT-PCR tests for those with symptoms like cold, cough, and fever.

With the delay in disclosing Covid test results by the government hospitals, Urban Primary Health Care Centres (UPHCs) and other State-run testing centres majority of people are going for re-testing in private diagnostic centres and laboratories which charge up to Rs 1,500 per test and also other charges.

A family of six people in the city showed Covid symptoms and underwent rapid antigen tests which were found to be negative. But the family asked for an RT-PCR test and samples were collected by the government medical staff. The family claimed that it has been more than two days, but no results were received.

When they visited the hospital and inquired with the staff, they replied that their job is to take samples and they have no concern with results. With no option left the family had to visit a private lab for Covid test. Two family members were tested positive and the rest were tested negative.

Like them, several others are still awaiting their Covid test results. Many say that during the period of waiting for the result they are confused whether to get isolated or not. As they keep visiting other hospitals along with family members, others are at risk of contracting with the virus.