Hyderabad: Delegates from 25 countries visit police control centre

Hyderabad: As a part of the international training programme on Audit of E-governance, 37 delegates from 25 countries, who have been touring the country, visited the state-of-the-art Telangana State Police Integrated Command Control Centre (TSPICCC) here on Friday. They opined that the police infra demonstrates the commitment to public safety and the use of technology to enhance law enforcement capabilities.

The delegates were briefed on the engineering features of the building and given an overview of the technology fusion centre, crisis management centre, CCTVs and analytics features of the CCC. They got an exposure to police operations, technical, administrative and other coordination aspects.

Pushpha, SP (technical), explained the concept of war room, integration of IT applications and how all government agencies work in tandem to deliver public service and offer swift response during calamities. A power point presentation delved on how the facility aggregates information across multiple applications, CCTVs, traffic sensors deployed across the State.

The tech team explained how the application smartly works in the backend to trigger alerts on crowd gathering, geo-fence alerts, unattended baggage and traffic congestion.

The delegates were enthused by the grandeur of the iconic structure. Later they visited the museum, helipad, auditorium and other wings in the building.

The delegates were briefed on evolution of the city police, its functioning and the modernisation of organisation after State formation.

Later they called on ParimalaHananutan, Ic & Joint CP (admin), City Police.J Surender Reddy, SP(admin),TSPICCC and other officers interacted with the delegates.