Hyderabad: Delivery boy held for threatening woman and chain snatching

  • Syed Hameed (24) is a resident of Santoshnagar and a native of Nizamabad
  • On a complaint the police registered a case and on Monday and arrested Hameed

Hyderabad: The Langer Houz police in Monday arrested a food delivery boy for allegedly threatening a woman with a knife and making away with a gold chain a few days ago. The police have recovered the chain from the accused.

Syed Hameed (24) is a resident of Santoshnagar and a native of Nizamabad. He shifted to Hyderabad from Nizamabad five years ago and is staying at Santoshnagar area, according to the police.

"On January 23 evening hours, Hameed went to a house in Langer Houz and after noticing a woman alone, he threatened her with a knife and snatched away a gold chain," Langer Houz Inspector, K Srinivas, said.

On a complaint the police registered a case and on Monday and arrested Hameed. He was produced before the court and remanded.

