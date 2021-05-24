Hyderabad: Demand for black fungus drug surges

Hyderabad: ENT doctors in Hyderabad want the State government to take all necessary measures to see that adequate quantities of Liposomal Amphotericin B for treating black fungus infections was available.

Speaking at an awareness programme on Fungal infection at Telangana State Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Trade (TSFCCT) Dr M Mohan Reddy, a senior ENT surgeon, Nova Hospital in anguish said, "Doctors are in helpless situation. In my career spanning 30 years I must have done 30 surgeries of black fungus, but in last 10 to 15 days I have done 30 surgeries. The situation is that bad."

Dr Reddy expressed that the doctors were experiencing a terrible situation. Black Fungus is a rare disease known to the medical fraternity for a very long time. But now post Covid in this second wave we are witnessing many cases. Maharashtra reported 500 cases. In Telangana ENT Koti Hospital has 150 patients fully occupied and they are expanding capacity by converting vaccine Centre, he said.

Unlike Covid it doesn't spread from person to person. As far as cases reported so far have history of diabetes. It doesn't mean that all diabetics will get. At the same time all those who were subjected to high doses of steroids need not get black fungus

Surgery coupled with right medicine can cure 90 per cent of cases. Post Covid patients with a diabetic history subjected to high dosages of steroids must watch for early signs or symptoms up to 50 days after Covid.

The common early signs are one-sided facial swelling, headache, nasal or sinus congestion, black lesions on nasal bridge or upper inside of mouth that quickly become more severe and fever, explained the Doctor.

Don't be under the impression that two dosages of Vaccine can ensure protection. That is not true. Vaccines can protect you only from Covid and not from black fungus, the Doctor explained.