Hyderabad: Denizens in low-lying areas affected

Hyderabad: Continuous rains for the past two days brought fresh woes to the denizens in low-lying areas in the city. The locals were struggling due to water stagnation, trees uprooted, two vehicles damaged, overflowing manholes, and road damage.

The city also witnessed many cases of vehicle breakdowns and around 90 trees were uprooted. As a result, traffic congestion on city roads, which is a common sight during peak hours, saw a significant reduction. Many main roads, which are usually teeming with vehicles, wore a nearly deserted look, providing an unusual sight for those who braved the weather to venture outside.

Areas worst affected by water logging are Gajularamaram, Quthbullapur, Kompally, VV Nagar, Nagole, and Uppal and several colonies were submerged in water. Locals alleged that with every spell of rain, they face the same situation, and the main reason is that drainage pipelines have become old and several times locals requested officials to lay the new pipelines but they failed to do so. In Nizampet, Bachupally, Malakpet, Somajiguda, and Karwan, roads turned into swimming pools. Trees were uprooted in West Marrepally, Sitaphalmandi, and Tarnaka.

“Pragathi Nagar in Kukatpally and Moosapet affected three major water logging points brimming with stormwater. Fuel to fire the situation, due to the continuous downpour the lanes over here got damaged” said Sai Teja, an IT professional.

“The situation was similar in Moosarambagh bridge, where commuters were struggling to commute. Last year the bridge was damaged due to heavy downpours, and it was promised by the State government to be renovated within six months but to date, the bridge lies in deliberated condition. We fear that if the rain continues then any day the bridge can collapse”, said Sunil Reddy, a daily commuter. “Four zones of Kukatpally, Uppal, Serilingampally, and Secunderabad received maximum rainfall. Twenty-eight teams worked round the clock to address complaints of water logging, tree falls, and inundation. Currently, water bodies have reached their brimming points and we have altered the officials, also helpline numbers have been made available for citizens requiring assistance, said a senior officer of GHMC.