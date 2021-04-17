Hyderabad: Diagnostic centres fleecing patients

Hyderabad: As the second wave of corona is spreading fast, the Telangana State is once again witnessing a repeat scenario of last year where the corporate hospitals and diagnostic centres for over charging people who are going for RT-PCR tests.

This is happening despite the government fixing the rates for Covid-19 tests by private hospitals. In Hyderabad, the diagnostic centres are making it clear that if anyone wants to pay only the fee prescribed by the government they may have to wait for two or three days to get their slot. As the government centres were witnessing long queues people have been making beeline to private diagnostic centres which are charging exorbitant rates.

The government had fixed Rs 500 as the rate for RT-PCR tests last year and it has not been changed. But private diagnostic centres are charging anything between Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000. Managements are claiming that the stocks of test kits had depleted due to sudden demand and hence they were forced to hike the charges. The private centres are conducting tests for 100 people every day by prior appointment through online or phone call.



In view of the sudden increase in demand, the managements were collecting double fee from the persons who wanted to undergo tests in the emergency. In some centres, the managements were demanding Rs 3,000 for immediate test, an official of a noted diagnostic centre who did not want to be named, said that the available infrastructure for the conduct of corona tests was inadequate in the State.

When contacted the Medical and Health department, officials said they had not received any complaints against the diagnostic centre which were collecting more money. They said special teams were keeping a close watch on the diagnostic centre and if any found exploiting people would be punished with a hefty penalty or cancellation of the licences.