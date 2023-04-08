Hyderabad: Dignified burial of unclaimed Muslim bodies performed

Hyderabad: Following the requests from the various police stations across the city for the burial of the unclaimed Muslims dead bodies, Siasat Millat Fund organised the last rites of unclaimed dead bodies on Friday.

Siasat Millat Fund received all the bodies from state-run hospitals including Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital and buried them in the Secunderabad graveyard. The Fund organised last rites of a total 10 dead bodies. Namaz-e-Janaza was offered by Maulana Syed Hafeez Ashrafi after Fajr prayers while the funeral prayer of the body found from Gandhi Hospital was offered by Syed Zahid Hussain Shah Quadri. Bushra Tabassum, a resident of Secunderabad, arrangedKafan (shroud) for the last rituals.

On this occasion, Zahid Hussain said that the Editor of Siasat Zahid Ali Khan took up this noble task of the burial of unclaimed Muslim bodies in 2003 and in this regard, Hazrat Maulana Ghulam Nabi Shah Sahib was made the President and he used to offer funeral prayers for a long time and later many other scholars have the honour of offering funeral prayers. For the past 18 years, Siasat Millat Fund has given a decent burial to about 25 unclaimed Muslim dead bodies every month.