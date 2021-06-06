Hyderabad: Dip in Covid cases frees up city hospitals, care centres

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown, the number of admissions in hospitals has gradually declined. Initially, as the State witnessed shortage of hospital beds, especially oxygen and ventilator beds, the State government acted promptly in providing temporary hospital and facilities. In April and May, the Covid positive cases were at peak. Observing this, the government had set up a temporary isolation and care centres in the city and outskirts.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation had also set up temporary care centres with good facilities for those who were unable to find beds in both private and government hospitals. Several function halls were converted into temporary care centres.

Major centres were established with more than 100 beds in Nagole, Jalpally, Karwan, Old City and Malakpet. According to Jalpally Municipal Commissioner GP Kumar, for the last two weeks the number of patients has declined. "The care centre was established in the first week of May. After it was opened, nearly 50-60 patients were admitted. Daily around 70 patients used to visit for consultation at the out-patient ward. Only 15-30 patients were admitted in the centre during the last 12-15 days. Also, the number of patients visiting the OP ward declined," he said. A doctor of the Government Nizamia General Hospital (Charminar Dawakhana), one of the major isolation centres with 250 beds in the southern part of the city, said, "Earlier, around 40 patients were admitted. The number of out-patients was also high. But for last 15 days, only a handful of patients were admitted. Presently, only four are in the centre. The number of patients for both Covid and OP has dropped since the lockdown." "During peak days, the GHMC had set up three Covid isolation centres with oxygen facility in Karwan with a total of 250 beds. A dozen patients were admitted in last one week," said Mohammed Naseeruddin, Nanalnagar corporator.