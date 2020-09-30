Hyderabad: Dismembered body of missing woman found in Ibrahimpatnam

Hyderabad: The dismembered body of a missing woman without its head and legs has been found on Mangalpalli-Koheda route under Ibrahimpatnam police station limits on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Bommaraju Maisamma (60), a resident of Sahebnagar in Vanasthalipuram is a daily wager. On September 27, Maisamma attended the 10th-day death ceremony of a relative and did not return home. Later, her husband and two sons approached the police and filed a missing complaint.



After killing the woman, the accused chopped her body and tossed them at separate places. On Tuesday, the accused went to the place and tried to burn the body parts when the local villagers noticed and alerted the police.



The police found the dismembered body of the woman with her face partially burnt. The police said that the culprits stole two tolas of gold chain and 70 tolas of ankle chains. The police registered a case and arrested the accused.

