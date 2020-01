Hyderabad: Disruption in water supply

Hyderabad: Water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours in main areas in the city including Madhapur, Gachibowli Manikonda and others from Wednesday 6 AM to Thursday 6 AM, due to the ongoing works of leakage on 2200mm diameter and 1500mm diameter pipelines under phase-III works of Krishna river drinking water supply.

Water supply will be disrupted in Sahebnagar, AutoNagar, Vaishalinagar, Meerpet, Jalpally, Mailardevpally, Shastripuram, Bandlaguda, Budvel, Sulemannagar, Hyderguda, Golden Heights, Gandhamguda, Allabanda, Bhojagutta, Asifnagar, Red Hills, Shaikpet, Prashasan Nagar, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Manikonda, Narsing, Boduppal, Chengicherla, Prizadiguda, Alwal, Sainikpuri, Moula-ali, Lalapet, Snehapuri, Kailasagiri areas.