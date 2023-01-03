Hyderabad: Ditch unhealthy food, set a canteen for healthy food, C V Anand

Hyderabad: With an aim to provide a healthy diet plan among police officers, Hyderabad City Commissioner C V Anand asked officers to ditch the unhealthy food and announced to set up a canteen for a healthier diet and lifestyle.

Addressing the officers on Monday on the occasion of New Year celebrations, he urged them to focus on health and outlined several welfare measures launched in recent times including Fit Cop. "Ditch up the unhealthy food. We will soon set up a canteen which is part of our long-term plan to support a healthier diet," he announced.

C V Anand extended New year greetings to all the police officers and graced the new year celebrations

"2022 was a momentous year for Hyderabad City Police. The inauguration of TSPICCC reminds the achievements and let us take pride and rejoice in it and work proactively for the commitments made for the future," said CV Anand.

"This year is going to be the year of automation in our internal processes and file works. Record keeping, digitisation of old records must be completed," he added.

Anand also apprised the ministerial staff on the importance of fine-tuning internal resources and exhorted them to be proactive to carry out the upcoming reorganization exercise and stabilisation.

Shuttle buses from metro station to TSPICCC, declaration of probation on time, timely clearance of personnel matters and other assurances were given by the senior echelons on this occasion.