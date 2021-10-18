Hyderabad: DME notifies recruitment of faculty for new govt medical colleges & general hospitals

Hyderabad: The Director of Medical Education (DME), Telangana, has released the final notification to recruit 248 posts of professors, associate and assistant professors for the eight new government medical colleges and general hospitals.

The recruitment will be taken-up on temporary basis for one-year in several specialities in government medical colleges and teaching hospitals in Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Sangareddy, Mancherial and Ramagundam, DME Dr K Ramesh Reddy said in the notification. Overall, the notification is meant to fill 31 posts of professors, associate and assistant professors The applications from eligible candidates are to be submitted online with all necessary documents before 5 pm on October 28. The applicants should clearly mention their choice of the colleges. The results will be declared on October 31. The date of joining of the selected faculty is November 7.

The monthly salary for professor is Rs.1.9 lakh, for associate professor Rs. 1.5 lakh and for assistant professor Rs.1.25 lakh. The faculty in Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry departments will be paid an additional Rs.50,000 as a special incentive over and above the consolidated remuneration. The medical departments for which three posts i.e. professor, associate professor and assistant professor will be filled include Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pharmacology, Pathology, Microbiology and Community Medicine.

For Forensic Medicine and Emergency Medicine departments, in each of the eight teaching hospitals, authorities have notified to fill two posts i.e. professor and associate professor. One single post of associate professor will be filled in General Medicine, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Orthopaedics, Anaesthesiology and Radiodiagnosis in each of the eight medical colleges.

The applicants for details may refer to: http://dme.telangana.gov.in and for queries write to: dmerec.queries@gmail.com and to submit online application: https://dbs.telangana.gov.in/facRecruitment/