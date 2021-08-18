Hyderabad: Doctor held for spreading fake news on social media

Jubilee Hills: The Jubilee Hills police on Tuesday apprehended one Dr T Gopala Rao for spreading fake news on social media against, A Murali Mukund, the secretary of Jubilee Hills Cooperative House Building Society.

The police said they received a complaint from the secretary stating that Rao has been spreading rumours on social media alleging that Mukund was involved in many wrongdoings and should not be elected to any post in the upcoming elections.

Based on the complaint of the secretary, a case under Section, 154 and 173 of CrPC was registered. Rao was apprehended for further questioning.