Hyderabad: Documents seized by Cyberabad police during raid at office in Banjara Hills
Hyderabad: After a case was booked for making defamatory statements and content against the government, The Cyberabad police raided an office at Banjara Hills and recovered computers and laptops from there. It is reported that these equipments belong to a person from Youth Congress.
In Monday evening, a police team raided the first floor of a residential building and entered into the office. The team after conducting a thorough search took away seized some documents, computer systems and laptop.
It is learnt that raid is connected to a case booked for making defamatory statements and content against the government.
On the other hand, the Youth Congress leader identified as Shiva Sena Reddy has alleged that the Youth Congress is being targeted by the BRS party.