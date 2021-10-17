Hyderabad: Downpour makes Greater shiver

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city, which turns into a lake when it experiences continuous rain for about two hours, once again faced inundation in several areas on Saturday. By afternoon, Hyderabad turned cloudy and several areas witnessed heavy downpour throwing life out of gear.

The worst affected were LB Nagar and Amberpet areas where about 10 cm of rain was reported. The main entrance of Golconda Fort was completely flooded.

Flood water was seen on roads and colonies. In some areas, water was up to the waist level. The flood waters entered houses in Kodandaram Nagar. The Saroornagar lake was overflowing leading to inundation of colonies. The Nagole lake was also overflowing resulting water entering the houses in Ayyappa Nagar.

In Ramanthapur, a man fell off his bike and the locals helped the youth from getting drowned. A tree was uprooted and fell in the middle of the road at the Police Lane in Amberpet.

The authorities rushed to the spot and removed the tree. Water flowed on the road at the Moosarambagh Bridge. Still people were seen crossing the bridge risking their life. Roads in Prakash Nagar near Begumpet were also water-logged leading to traffic jams near the Prakash Nagar Metro Station. The Durga Puja Pandal organisers had a tough time in taking out the procession. Most of the pandal organisers did not take out the procession on Dasara because of Friday sentiment. The GHMC authorities pressed the emergency teams into action and the authorities have asked people not to venture out unless it was very important. With Saturday being a weekend situation was somewhat better as the traffic was less. The Met department has attributed the heavy rains to the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

The department has predicted more rains on Sunday as well. The areas that were affected badly were Jubilee Hills, Mehdipatnam, Film Nagar, Langer Houz, Khairatabad, Rajendranagar, Mailardevpally, Attapur, Narsinghi, Gandipet, Karwan, Jiyaguda, Puranapul, Shamshabad, Dilsukhnagar, Kothapet, Malakpet, Nagole, Chaderghat, Amberpet crossroads, Santosh Nagar, Secunderabad, Tarnaka, Koti, Afzalgunj, Hayathnagar and others.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Raja Singh appealed to the MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao to go round the city with him particularly the Old City areas to see how the city suffers during rains. He said he was appealing to the minister on behalf of the people and not as a political leader. He said all the talk of Hyderabad being the best city sounds nice to hear during discussion in Assembly but every time it rains, the spirits get dampened, he added.