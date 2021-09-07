Hyderabad: Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan & Maulana Abul Kalam Azad viewed religion as a binding force

Hyderabad: "Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, both were of the view that religion is a binding force not a dividing factor", Prof Shaikh Azimuddin, former Dean (education), Integral University, Lucknow, observed here on Monday, while delivering an online lecture on "Role of Education and Teacher in Society" organised by the School of Education and Training, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in connection with the Teachers' Day. Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor.

Prof Azimuddin, while discussing the role of education and teachers, said both Dr Radhakrishnan and Maulana Azad had made significant contributions in education and knowledge. "The services rendered by Maulana Azad to politics and journalism are unforgettable. Similarly, Dr Radhakrishnan also rendered significant services in education. He studied Hindu philosophy in depth, became the Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University and then the first Vice-President and second President of Independent India.

Giving example of the teacher-student relationship of Aristotle and Alexander, Prof Azimuddin said, "Education is meant for creating high morals, using common sense and developing the soul. Good teachers continue to work hard for making things better as they are architects of the nation. Education is not just about getting degrees, it is about benefitting people."