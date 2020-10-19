Hyderabad: Drinking water samples being tested across city

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has obtained 10,400 samples of drinking water and conducted water quality tests in the last 24 hours. This is four times greater than the collected samples during working days.

In view of the heavy rains, KT Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, directed HMWSSB officials to increase the collection of water samples and to ensure that no pollution of drinking water occurs.

HMWSSB is taking up the work at a cost of Rs.1.20 crore, following the Minister's orders to speed up the reconstruction and repair of damaged water and sewer lines. Drinking water is given in cans and water sachets are also distributed in all areas impacted by rain.

Households are called upon to clear and sanitise all the water contained in sumps and tanks with bleaching powder. In addition, chlorine tabs were also provided to be combined as a precautionary measure in drinking water to prevent any water-borne diseases.

HMWSSB MD M Dana Kishore said 700 additional staff were deployed during a teleconference with officials to tackle sewer choking at the customer's premises and answer other complaints.

Officials were given orders to repair overflowing manholes on roads and settlements on a priority basis. Officials were directed to ensure that masks, gloves and helmets and other protective equipment were worn by all sanitary staff when taking up work.

HMWSSB has produced proposals for cleaning and minor repairs to tanks at a cost of Rs.50 lakh. Apart from this, Rs. 5 lakh was approved by each General Manager to clean up reservoirs within the limits of the Outer Ring Road.