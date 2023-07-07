Hyderabad: Driver steals Rs 11 lakh from DK Aruna daughter’s credit card

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, BJP leader and former minister DK Aruna's daughter DK Sruthi Reddy became the victim of credit card fraud. It is learnt that a person working as her driver stole her credit card and stole lakhs of rupees. Shruti lives in Prem Parvat Villas, Road No. 14, Banjara Hills. A man named Bisanna has been working with her as a driver since last December.



Bisanna, who recently stole her credit card... swiped it at Sri Mahaveer Gems and Pearls and made away with Rs 11 lakhs. It is also said Shuti had asked about the incident to Bisanna who denied it. With this, Shruti lodged a complaint against the driver with the Banjara Hills police. In this order, the police have registered a case against Bisanna under IPC 420, 408 and are investigating.