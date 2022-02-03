Hyderabad: Drug kingpin Tony's police custody ends

Hyderabad: Tony, the main accused in the drugs case, who was taken into police custody five days ago will be sent back to the Chanchalguda prison, as his custody ended on Wednesday.

While Tony was in custody, investigating officers, with the help of a translator, asked Tony questions regarding his syndicate and the entire channel of his drug network, including his consumers. But Tony only answered a few, as he remained silent and gave names of only a few agents who worked for him as delivery agents.

He gave the names of six agents and three businessmen who are on the run. He did not mention anything about the syndicate as he kept on telling the officers that he was only a broker and does not have any idea about it. Based on the multiple inputs provided by Tony, the special police teams have been on the lookout for the other accused who were working with Tony in distributing drugs in market, said an officer. Meanwhile, the nine persons who were arrested recently along with Tony, have got bail from the criminal court and would be released from the Chanchalguda prison. But Tony did not get bail. The police are yet to decide whether to seek custody of Tony again or not.