Hyderabad: EFLU Vice-Chancellor Prof Suresh Kumar calls on TS Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Telangana State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan asked the suggested University Grants Commission (UGC), Member and English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice-Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar to mentor the State universities in achieving excellence in higher education and strive to train the students in communication skills.

Dr Tamilisai said this when Prof Kumar called on her at Raj Bhavan on Saturday and invited her to "Meet the Leading Lights", a programme aimed at inviting luminaries to interact with the EFLU students so as to inspire them to aspire to achieve greater heights in life.

The Governor told the EFLU VC that she wanted the "Telangana State to be the Number One in quality higher education." The VC also sought the help of the Governor, in arranging the vaccination for the faculty, staff, and students of the campus.

Prof Kumar apprised the Governor of activities undertaken under the university's Academic Social Responsibility. Secretary to Governor K Surendra Mohan and others were present.