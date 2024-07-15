Hyderabad: Eight persons held for trespass, theft

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police arrested eight persons involved in willful trespass for committing offences of abduction, confinement, and theft. The police seized 84 laptops, four four-wheelers, a bike, 18 phones, and three passports from their possession.

The incident occurred on the intervening nights of July 9 and 10 at HUDA Enclave, Nandagiri Hills in Jubilee Hills. The arrested persons were Akula Jagadeesh (34), Kolagatla Gowtham (26), Katha Siva Shankar Reddy (24), Sudagani Sujith Kumar (24), Kamal Teja (27), Shaik Azad (24), Karnati Mukesh (33), and Rakesh alias Praveen (24).

According to the police, the arrested persons trespassed at the residence of the company owner’s house in Huda Colony, Nandagiri Hills, assaulted the company owners, and took away laptops, mobile phones, and cars. The police said on July 11, Vakati Madhavi, along with her son Ravichandra Reddy, visited the Jubilee Hills police station to report a distressing series of events in their company, Gigleaz Pvt Ltd. She recounted how financial troubles had led to the non-payment of salaries to 1,200 employees.

With the non-payments of salaries, the matter escalated in the early hours of July 10, when individuals associated with these consultancies forcibly entered their residence in HUDA Colony. They assaulted Ravichandra and his friend Mohan, seized 80 laptops, and five mobile phones, and threatened her with dire consequences to deter her from reporting the incident.

Subsequently, a case was registered under various serious charges. The Jubilee Hills police swiftly launched an investigation, gathering evidence, including witness statements. They meticulously examined the crime scene at Huda Colony, collecting photographs, videos, detailed sketches, and panchanamas.

Interrogations and confessions from all the accused led to the recovery of stolen items and further evidence tying them to the crimes. The police seized cell phones, laptops, and other crucial items used during the crimes, documenting each seizure meticulously.