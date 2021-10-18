Hyderabad: Embarrassment for Karne at Telangana Bhavan

Hyderabad: It was a moment of embarrassment for former MLC and senior TRS leader Karne Prabhakar on Sunday when he was denied entry into the Telangana Bhavan by the security deployed at the venue stating that his name doesn't feature in the list of invitees.

Karne reached the Telangana Bhavan when the joint meeting of Telangana legislature and parliamentary party was under process. When he was about enter the premises, he was denied entry by the security personnel deployed at the Bhavan. The TRS leader said that he was a senior leader and also the convener for the media for the plenary and should be allowed to go inside.

However, he was still denied entry by the security personnel, which forced him to call Telangana Bhavan in-charge M Sreenivas Reddy to gain entry. When he failed to get any response from the Bhavan in-charge, a visibly irate Karne then called the Bhavan staff and reprimanded them for not making proper arrangements and not informing the security personnel about the functionaries. It was after this; he was sent inside the Bhavan premises.