Hyderabad : Emergency ride services turn 'life saviour'

Hyderabad : As the city fights its worst-ever pandemic, night curfew and restrictions have been put in place to ensure the safety of citizens. When the ambulance services are unreachable, the emergency ride services from different platforms are saving the lives of hundreds of patients each day.

As the demand for cab services pour-in when the ambulances are unreachable, it's always the police cabs that are in the frontline to reach the needy with just one call on 9490617440 or 9490617431 at any time for free of cost.

The other private cab services are also gearing up for emergency rides and can be availed through their respective applications. Vaccination rides can be pre-booked and the senior citizens, pregnant women and specially-abled can avail the services for free.

Presenting assurance to night ride services, "All the cab vehicles are regularly disinfected and drivers' health is monitored on a daily basis to ensure a safe and secure ride to the citizens 24X7. Adding that senior citizens who need to go for vaccination, pregnant women and infants requiring medical attention can use it by calling 9490617234," said Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

The services are available for Malkajgiri zone covering Kushaiguda, Neredmet, Nacharam, Mallapur, Malkajgiri and Uppal police station areas on the number 9490617234.

When life is racing against time, quick cab service is very important to reach hospital to get quick medical help. To avail these services in other parts of the city, people are requested to contact the Covid control room at 9490617440 or 9490617431. People can avail these services both for Covid and non-Covid related trips to the hospital.

It will cater for Covid and other emergencies as well as for patients such as pregnant women transportation to the hospital, cardiac care, diabetic patients who need dialysis or cancer patients who undergo chemotherapy.

Private cab services are also doing their best in the hour of need by emergency rides, vaccination rides and free rides.

"We are supporting delivery of medicines, essential groceries, and food from restaurants, helping small-scale industries stock up their inventory and finding more ways of contributing to the fight against Covid-19.

We have undertaken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our Captains and are proud of our on-ground Covid-19 Warriors working every day to ensure every citizen is staying home,"saidProfulLall, VP, Corporate Affairs, Rapido.

"To extend needed services in all cities, we have partnered with Zomato, Swiggy, BigBasket, Delhivery, Grab, Xpressbees, and Udaan, to support them with last-mile connectivity and deliveries of essentials to the people staying or nursing at home.

These partnerships live across Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Guntur and people can avail services at any time from the Rapido application," he added.