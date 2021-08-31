Hyderabad: Enforcement Directorate to grill Puri Jagannath today

Hyderabad: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), who had summoned several Telugu film personalities a few days back in the money laundering case in drug trafficking and consumption, will start questioning them from Tuesday beginning with Puri Jagannath, a reputed director.

According to sources, the officials have prepared the list of questions to be posed to the celebrities. They are named as witnesses in the summons issued by ED.

The actors summoned by ED were Ravi Teja, Rana Daggubati, Navdeep, Nandu, Tarun, Charmee Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Mumaith Khan, Tanish and director Jagannath.

Apart from the actors and director, the ED also summoned Srinivas, the driver of Ravi Teja and another person who was working as a general manager of F club. The celebrities were summoned by the ED in connection with a four-year-old case.