Hyderabad: Engineering students say no to online practical classes

Hyderabad: With the engineering colleges conducting even the practical classes online mode, the students of second and third-year are now complaining of losing hands-on experience of learning several concepts. According to sources, several engineering institutions affiliated with the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), Osmania University (OU) have been conducting the classes through online mode. The universities have decided to continue the online classes following the directions of the State government on account of the Covid pandemic.

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and affiliated universities have suggested the universities and colleges to make use of the virtual labs to conduct and impart practical training to the students. However, faculty members of the majority of colleges have been failing to adhere to the same.

Speaking to The Hans India, S Ramana (name changed), a third-year student of a prominent NAAC-accredited private engineering college located in the Ghatkesar said, "We are sent circulars to attend online classes for both theory and practicals. But, we are losing on hands-on experience of learning theoretical concepts." "We can manage to pass the examinations. But lack of hands-on experience might make us handicapped in facing interviews and take up project works. Also, it might impact our selection chances in the campus and non-campus interviews," pointed out L Raji Reddy (name changed), of civil engineering branch from another private engineering college located in Gandipet.

"It was against this backdrop, we have submitted a representation to the TSCHE chairman Prof T Papi Reddy, VC's office and Dean of Students Welfare of the Osmania University and also to the Registrar of JNTU-H," said Telangana Engineering Students JAC state president Raichur Sharan Kumar.

Sharan Kumar added that engineering colleges in neighbouring states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and several others were allowing students to attend the practical classes offline. He urged the State government, TSCHE and universities to allow the students to attend practical training classes physically amidst strict following of Covid guidelines.