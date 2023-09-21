Hyderabad: Ensure farmers get fresh loans; CS Santhi Kumari directs Collectors

Live
Hyderabad : Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Wednesday asked officials to ensure that the farmers who got loan waiver facility were provided fresh loans. She also asked them to set up a special complaint cell to resolve their difficulties arising on this count.
The CS held a video conference with the district collectors and took stock of the progress achieved in crop loan waiver, distribution of fertilisers, implementation of GO 58 and 59, ‘Gruhalaxmi’, Aasara pensions, social welfare house site distribution, Telangana ku Haritha Haaram, grounding of Gram Panchayat buildings and Oil Palm plantations.
During the conference, she said the Chief Minister was constantly reviewing the sanction of social pensions; he wants to grant pensions to wives of deceased immediately. The government had allocated Rs 19,446 crore to the loan waiver and was continuing it vigorously in a very short time. She asked officials to ensure adequate fertilisers are made available to farmers across the State; special measures should be taken to ensure proper distribution of fertilisers.
The collectors were told applications received under GO 58 should be enquired within a week and provided the certificates. As many as 5,707 new gram panchayat buildings have been sanctioned across the State; their construction should be completed as soon as possible. The target set under the oil palm cultivation should be achieved, she added.