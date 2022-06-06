Hyderabad: EPTRI & PCB conduct workshop on circular economy

Hyderabad: The Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) and Telangana Pollution Control Board jointly conducted workshop on circular economy on the occasion of "World Environment Day" at EPTRI.

A Vani Prasad, Director-General, EPTRI & Principal Secretary, inaugurated the programme and discussed the importance of celebrating World Environment Day on the theme "Only One Earth"

M Dana Kishore, Managing Director, HMW&SSB, laid stressed on circular economy in day-to-day life to safeguard human life on earth. V Prakash, chairman, TWRDC, called for circular water practices for betterment of society. Neetu Prasad, member-secretary, TSPCB, gave special address on circular economy by quoting the Israel practices for making the country self-reliant and land of milk and honey.

Dr. P G Sastry delivered key-note address on "planetary boundaries" to make the earth a safe place for humanity by fixing variable factors determining climate change, change in land use. The EPTRI initiated the zero waste disposal centre by demonstrating the pot composting, culture composting, window composting for organic waste (wet) and plastic to bricks and plastic to oil for the mixed and inorganic waste (dry).