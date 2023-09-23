Hyderabad: Epuri Somanna to join BRS soon

Hyderabad : Noted folk singer and YSRTP leader Epuri Somanna is likely to join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi soon. Somanna is popular among the masses with his folk songs on different platforms. He met the BRS working President KT Rama Rao on Friday and expressed his intention to join the party. Rama Rao welcomed Somanna’s decision to join the party. The decision comes at a time when the BRS party was missing a popular folk singer after the demise of singer Sai Chand.

Sources said that Somanna would take his place in the party and would perform in the party programmes. TRS Party Whip Balka Suman, MLC Deshapati Srinivas, senior leaders Dasoju Sravan and others participated in this meeting.