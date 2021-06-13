Hyderabad: Errabelli calls on CJI NV Ramana

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Saturday called on Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana here. Errabelli met the CJI at Raj Bhavan and presented a bouquet on the occasion.

He thanked the CJI for taking a call to increase the number of judges in Telangana High Court from 28 to 42. With this step, the pending cases would be addressed at a faster pace, he hoped. The Minister later invited the CJI to make a visit to the Warangal city.

The Minister also discussed briefly with the CJI various development and welfare schemes being implemented in the State. Similarly, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Congress leader Mallu Ravi met the CJI.

The CJI has arrived in the city on Friday and will stay at Raj Bhavan here for three days. On Friday, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao accorded a warm welcome to the CJI on his maiden visit to the State after taking oath as the Chief Justice of India.