Hyderabad: Etela Rajender, Konda Vishveswara Reddy to join BJP

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender is likely to join the ruling party at the Centre along with Congress leader and former MP Konda Vishveswara Reddy on June 8 in the presence of party senior leader and Union Home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

The TRS leader would also announce his political action plan including his wife Jamuna Reddy joining the active politics. Speculations were doing rounds that Jamuna will fight by election from Huzurabad assembly segment from where the TRS leader won six times.

Leaders said that Rajendar is planning to garner the voters support by fielding his wife as potential candidate against TRS in the by-elections as the ruling party already begun ground work to defeat Rajendar.

Vishveswara Reddy already held several rounds of talks with Rajendar to fight against TRS and create a strong political alternative. In view of fast changing political developments, the two leaders decided to join BJP .