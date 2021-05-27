Hyderabad: Experts ask people to get rid of unhealthy habits to avoid fungal infections

Hyderabad: ENT specialists of Hyderabad have expressed concern over the risks of fungal infections associated with unhealthy habits such as over alcohol consumption, chain smoking and others which relate with respiration and lungs.



As the immunity of the patient lowers with the adoption of unhealthy habits, inversely or directly these unhealthy habits will increase the yeast growth in the mouth, nose, lungs, eyes and other parts of the body leading to different kinds of fungal infections, says ENT specialists. They also warn people to get rid of unhealthy habits to save themselves from fungal infections.

Explaining how these unhealthy habits pose danger in causing fungal infections, the doctor says immunity plays a major role and unhealthy habits like smoking reduces immunity, once the immunity is down and the recipients of tobacco in the lungs develop into fungus in time posing health risk.

"Unhealthy habits like over consumption of alcohol, smoking more than a limit can reduce immunity of an individual and there is a high chance of lung infection and might cause numerous fungal infections and diseases. The single flake may be viewed as a matrix for carrying bacterial and fungal agents in mainstream tobacco smoke. The burning of the tobacco during cigarette smoking does not exclude the exposure to tobacco-associated microbes and microbial toxins.Bacteria are also released from the barrel of the cigarette and this was proved in scientific studies in the past," says Dr Gaurav Arora, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Regional Medical Director, Telangana.

"Moreover, diabetic patients must not go for alcohol consumption as over sweetness leads to fungal infections easily. Steroids must be used in the judiciary to prevent oneself from Black fungus. If any patient having eye irritation or nose itching needs to immediately approach hospitals for prior medical interventions," he added.

Explaining about the symptoms which can be developed in regular intake of tobacco which might lead to Black Fungus, Dr Bharadwaj, ENT Specialist, SLG, said, "Double vision, difficulty in movement of eyeballs, blocking of nose, excess discharge from nose are symptoms which can be developed easily due to lack of immunity and these symptoms can be seen more in people having unhealthy habits like unhealthy intake, irregular sleep patterns, having too much of anything or any habit can lead to fungal infections in this critical times."

"Clean your masks everyday or use new one. Avoid inhalation as over inhalation is not fine. Don't over drink or eat anything which has sweet if you are already experiencing fungal infections," he added.