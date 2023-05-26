Hyderabad: Experts warn against artificial sweeteners

Hyderabad: Amidst the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation’s warning against the use of artificial sweeteners to control body weight or reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases, experts say use of artificial sweeteners can increase risk of various disorders in people and it’s time to switch to natural alternatives.



Speaking to The Hans India, Dr R Hemalatha, Director, ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) says, “General assumption is that non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) reduce the number of calories consumed and are good for weight management. The recent report of the WHO on NSS indicates that they should not be used as a means of achieving weight control or reducing the risk of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). Long-term use is not effective in weight reduction, management or reducing NCDs but could pose health risks.”

NSS are alternatives to sugar, when consumed long term, could increase other risks but do not serve to reduce body fat in either adults or children. WHO says they could lead to weight loss and reduction in Body Mass Index (BMI) in the short term. However, they have been linked to weight gain in the long run.

The report also says that higher intake of NSS is linked to an increase in the risk of type-2 diabetes when consumed in the form of beverages and when added to foods. Regular intake of these sweeteners was also associated with increased risk of cardiovascular diseases and hypertension, added Director, ICMR-NIN.

Adding further, she said, “NSS have no nutritional value. In fact, it is advised that people should reduce the sweetness of the diet altogether, starting early in life, to improve their health. Balanced diet and physical activity are the keys for weight management for good health.”

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Sandeepta Burugula, Associate Professor, Microbiology, Osmania University said, “WHO has rightly stated that artificial sweeteners should be avoided. Some of these sweeteners like acesulfame potassium and aspartame are known to increase cancer risk.

Many of them cannot be metabolised by our body and hence can pose other health risks. Some like xylitol and erythritol cannot be tolerated by several individuals and can cause digestive issues. Hence their consumption should be limited.”