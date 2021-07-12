Hyderabad: Family dispute led to man's suicide?

Sanathnagar: A private employee, Pavan Nimkar (36), allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Fatehnagar. The incident gained attraction as it was alleged by his family members that Pavan's wife had shot a video.

But the allegations proved to be false when the police stated that they did not receive any video from her mobile. However, evidence collected in the case has been sent for forensic examination.

M Muthu Yadav, Sanathnagar CI, said, "in our preliminary investigation it was found that the couple would record short videos for reels, but their content is not yet identified, as investigation is still on"

"The incident happened on July 9 when Pavan was alone at his house. On July 7 he had dropped his wife at her parent's house. After coming back he did not go to work. On July 9 he locked himself in a room and committed resorted to hanging.

By the time he was shifted to hospital by parents he was declared dead on arrival," Yadav added. The body, after post-mortem, was handed over to the family on Sunday. Investigation is on. "We did not recover any suicide note".

According to CI, "Pavan's family members alleged that he was being harassed by his wife. That is the reason he took the extreme step. Investigation revealed that the couple was married in 2015 and did not have children due to which they quarrelled frequently.