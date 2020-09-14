Hyderabad: Farmers lock up VRAs

Hyderabad: The farmers detained the VRA's in Gram Panchayat office who came to give the acquisition notices of lands for setting up Pharma City in Yacharam mandal on Monday.

The farmers also demanded that RDO and MRO should come and answer their questions. VRA's Krishna and Swami went to Yacharam village to hand over the land acquisition notices for setting up the Pharma City to farmers.

So, the farmers and the VRA's had a dispute. The farmers staged a protest and later they locked up VRA's in Gram Panchayat office.

On the occasion, the farmers said that the government is taking away the lands for setting up the Pharma City even after their denial.