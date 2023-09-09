Hyderabad: Fast-track permission process for mines says Minister Patnam Mahender Reddy to officials

Hyderabad : Asserting that the sand policy implemented in Telangana was the best in the country and was being followed by other States, Minister for Mines Patnam Mahender Reddy on Friday asked officials to speed up the process of permissions for mines which were recently brought by virtue of auction.

The minister held his first review meeting of the department along with Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari in the Secretariat. He inquired how far the target set by the government had been achieved along with aspects of mining, quarry leases and revenue collection so far across the State.

Reddy inquired about the recently brought mineral blocks by virtue of auction, and also discussed the environmental clearance obtained for their establishment and operation. He directed officials to expedite the works.

He said the department’s achievements since 2014 in the State would help progress. It was appreciable to note that the department has achieved incredible progress. He said while the target for this year was Rs 2,267 crore, the department collected Rs 3,884 crore so far. He asked the staff to work with the same dedication even in future to achieve the desired targets.

The minister said proposals to fill 127 vacant posts in the department would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Every effort would be made to strengthen the department and its underground resources by integrating technology.

Reddy appreciated the TSMDC for winning many awards in the country. Sand was being supplied through 101 reaches in the State and 400 CCTV cameras were being installed to prevent illegal transportation. He directed officials to write to all collectors to speed up permits for mining of sand in Patta lands. The officials were told to ensure that there should be no shortage of sand in all districts.