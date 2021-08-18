Hyderabad FC, Enabling Leadership celebrate International Youth Day

Hyderabad: To observe the International Youth Day, a virtual event was hosted by Hyderabad FC and partners in association with Enabling Leadership, an NGO, to interact with young coaches and football students during fun and unique knowledge sharing sessions.

In order to continue contributing to their growth and development, Hyderabad FC brought youngsters together, many of whom are from underprivileged backgrounds in the virtual event to share the opportunity to engage and interact with industry experts and talk personally to the national team and Hyderabad FC first team players.

The event saw prominent faces from across the football world come together to share their insights and hardship. Thangboi Singto, technical director (Youth) of Hyderabad FC, Rishi Nandwani, programme lead of Just For Kicks, Markus Pasdzior, head international activities of Borussia Dortmund, Siddharth Shanker, head of Reliance Foundation Sports and Aditi Chauhan, founder of She Kicks and Indian women's national team goalkeeper, engaged with young coaches and students to give insights on the football ecosystem, overcoming pandemic obstacles and just enjoying the game in its true glory.

The event also saw Indian national team and Hyderabad FC defender Chinglensana Singh and the recently signed young striker of Hyderabad FC Aniket Jadhav interacting with 'Just for Kicks' programme. Students from various parts of the country had a fun banter with their idols and displayed skills and asked questions they needed answers to from their very own stars.

Identification and development of talented young players has been a nucleus at Hyderabad FC. This is a critical age phase to shape the future of Indian football world by providing youth a well-rounded platform to learn and grow through opportunities like these with the help and encouragement of organisations that work towards the development of youth through sports.