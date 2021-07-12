Hyderabad: Finance wing collects vacancy details from departments

Hyderabad: The State government on Sunday held a meeting with the heads of all departments on the vacancies to be filled up. This follows Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's direction that 50,000 posts in all departments to be filled and seeking a report.

As a result, Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao held a key meeting at the MCRHRD here. He instructed the principal secretaries of all departments to submit details of vacancies.

The department-wise details will be submitted to him on Monday, according to information. In turn, the Finance department will submit its final report to the Chief Minister.

KCR will take a decision to fill the vacancies department wise after receiving the details. There are about 1.91 lakh vacancies in various departments. The government plans to fill 50,000 posts immediately. The CM has said that the posts will be filled under direct recruitment.

The Opposition parties, mainly the Congress, are demanding that the government fill all vacant posts.