  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in a car at Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in a car at Hayathnagar
x
Highlights

In a horrific incident, a massive fire broke out in a car due to the short circuit on Hayathnagar highway of Ranga Reddy district on Saturday. The...

In a horrific incident, a massive fire broke out in a car due to the short circuit on Hayathnagar highway of Ranga Reddy district on Saturday. The police and other officials arrived at the spot and taking steps to bring down the fire.



More details of the incident are yet to be known.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X