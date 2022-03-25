Hyderabad: Fire Services faces heat for staff crunch

Hyderabad: Come summer the number of fire incidents rise. The only department that can control the blaze is Fire Services. But it is facing a staff crunch. Though it is claims that whenever a fire accident occurs officials rush to the spot to douse flames, the challenging part that still remains unanswered why is it unable to monitor the establishments operating without NOC.

Pat comes the reply from an officer, who wished to remain anonymous, "the main challenge for the Fire Services department is to monitor every small-scale establishment, such as godowns, scrap yards, warehouses that are operating in the city at a smaller level".

"Every other day some new establishment appears in the city; it is the responsibility of proprietors to approach the department and seek a NOC. Our officers cannot go on field visits to inspect any establishment unless we receive a request."

He added, "The staff and budget that is given to the department is meagre. With run-of-the-mill manpower we cannot monitor or inspect the establishments. However, if anyone is operating on a larger scale in an industrial area it is bound to adhere to all fire safety norms. Larger establishments approach us for fire clearance certificates, but things are different with establishments operating at small scale."

In connection with the Bhoiguda fire accident city which claimed 11 lives of migrant workers, the department has put forward a proposal to the government for sanction of more manpower. The department has also requested the police and GHMC to keep a vigil on the old or new establishments that are operating within city limits without NOC from the department. If we receive any report from the concerned departments, we will take action as per law, stated the officer.