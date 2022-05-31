Hyderabad: First meeting of recast Wakf Board today

Hyderabad: With the re-formation of the State Wakf Board and selection of chairman, the first board meeting will be held on Tuesday at Haj House, Nampally.

The board meeting, after Mohammad Masiullah Khan took office, is being held to merely assign powers to him. Efforts are being made to ensure the presence of all members.

According to officials, after the delegation of powers by all the board members, another meeting will be held within a week to urgently take up issues pending for the past one year. No issue has been addressed during the last three months by the board due; as such many issues are pending.

The meeting is expected to be attended by AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi, MLC Farooq Hussain, MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, Member of Telangana Bar council M Zakeer Hussain Javid, Sayed Akbar Nizamuddin Hussaini, Abdul Fateh Syed Bandagi Badesha Quadri, Sayed Nisar Hussain Hyder Agha, Malik Mohtashim Khan, Dr Hussain Javed, Yasmin Basha. All issues which came in the absence of the board will be reviewed.