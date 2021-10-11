Hyderabad: First run in SCR of 2 long haul freight trains 'Trishul' & 'Garuda'

Hyderabad: The railways has successfully operated two long haul freight trains "Trishul" and "Garuda" for the first time in the South Central Railway (SCR). The trains, which are twice or multiple times longer than the normal composition of freight trains, provide a very effective solution to problem of capacity constraints in critical sections.

Trishul is SCR's first long haul train comprising three freight trains, i.e., 177 wagons. This train was started on October 7 from Kondapalli station of Vijayawada division to Khurda division of East Coast Railway. SCR followed it up with running of another similar one named Garuda on October 8 from Raichur of Guntakal division to Manuguru of Secunderabad division.

In both cases the trains comprised empty open wagons for loading of coal meant for predominantly thermal power stations. SCR is a one of the five major freight loading railways. Bulk of SCR freight traffic moves in certain arterial routes such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Gudur, Renigunta, Ballarshah, Kazipet, Secunderabad, Guntur, Guntakal sections. As bulk of its freight traffic has to pass through these major routes, it is essential for SCR to maximise throughput these critical sections.

Saving of path across congested routes, quicker transit time, maximising throughout critical sections, saving in crew are the major operational benefits of running long haul trains, which help the railways serve its freight customers better.