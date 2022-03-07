Hyderabad: Five hearse vehicles launched at Osmania Hospital

Hyderabad: As part of concerted efforts made by the State government to ensure families who have lost their loved ones in the State-run hospitals to have access to transport facilities, the Health Department launched five hearse vehicles at Osmania General Hospital. The State government is to launch 16 more hearse vehicles at other state-run hospitals.

On this occasion hospital Superintendent, Dr B Nagender expressed gratitude to Health Minister T Harish Rao, Health Secretary Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi, Commissioner Health and Family Welfare Vakati Karuna, Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy and Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao for the noble gesture.

Dr Nagender said, "These vehicles will be of great help to the unfortunate family members of the deceased during their most difficult times and will be of utmost benefit in transportation as they will be able to travel free of cost anywhere in the State."